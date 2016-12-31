Christchurch locals can’t get enough of new adventure park

Eager mountain bikers waived a lazy Christmas day in favour of tackling the tracks at the newly opened Christchurch Adventure Park.

Christchurch local Jamie Helms has spent nearly every day at the park since it opened (including Christmas day) and says it’s a great thing for Christchurch.

“We’ve got the mountains, we’ve got the ski fields not far away, we’ve got the surf, why not make something out of the mountains here as well,” said Mr Helms.

“You see so many happy people here. During the first few days there were people everywhere with smiles on their faces.”

“There are lots of kids here too and the teenagers are going to love it,” Mr Helms said.

Anne Newman, Communications Director for the park said they have been really pleased with the numbers coming through the park since it opened.

“Since Christmas we have had 1000’s through the gate,” she said.

“Christmas day itself we had a steady number of riders doing a few runs before their christmas dinner. It was a great atmosphere.”

Built by Canadian developer Select Evolution, the park features a 1.8-kilometre chairlift, 5km of tracks, a cafe, rental and retail shop and zip line.

The park is also expected to attract a large number of visitors to the city with plans to build five lodges and 14 cottages in the park accommodating 252 people over the next three years.