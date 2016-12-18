You TubeFacebookTwitterflickrGoogle plus
Wednesday, 04 January 2017 09:43 pm

Housing major topic at capital summit

Dec 19th, 2016 | By | Category: Radio News

Housing appears to be one of the biggest issues facing the new Wellington City Council.

The provision of housing was the main topic of discussion at Friday’s Wellington Summit involving the Mayor, councillors, and around 150 business and community leaders.

Mayor Justin Lester says there were a wide range of housing ideas discussed at the meeting.

The Mayor says he will report back to the council on the meeting, with some ideas possibly being included in the the next Long Term Plan.

