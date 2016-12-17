Local food charity Kaibosh calls for public help after quake

A Wellington food charity is homeless due to the quake and needs community support.

Kaibosh collects consumable left-over food from places like cafes and supermarkets, and fresh produce from urban farm WorkerBe Oasis, and delivers it to organisations and charities for distribution to those in need.

However, last month’s magnitude 7.8 earthquake put their Tennyson Street premises out of action.

Wellington city operations manager Martin Andrews says city branch staff are working from the back of their truck.

That’s left Kaibosh working at 50% capacity and delivering food straight after collection because there’s nowhere to store it, says Andrews.

“The sooner we get into our premises, the sooner we can get more food coming through, the more people benefit.”

Kaibosh has put out a call to the public, through social media and its website, for help with finding a new home.

“Life’s been unusual for our Wellington City branch since we were evacuated after the earthquakes,” says a post on its Facebook page.

“Although the building has been reopened, we’ve decided to look for a new home so we can rest assured that our staff and volunteers are comfortable and confident being at Kaibosh.

“We’re asking everyone we know to join in the hunt for a new Kaibosh Wellington City space.”

Andrews says Kaibosh would appreciate people coming out to lend a hand or reaching into their pockets, and when the organisation gets back on its feet it’ll need help bringing volunteers back in.

“Right now we need premises, we need money to help us with the transition, and volunteers are always going to be needed.”

Kaibosh’s contribution to Wellington communities has not gone unnoticed by those on the receiving end.

Anita Olsen of Rintoul Street Villas says the food Kaibosh delivers to the social housing estate’s Community House is helping tenants rebuild their lives.

She says many of the residents are on benefits or fixed incomes and have medical problems or other needs.

“This food that comes in is real good for them because it’s good food.

“So they’re feeding their bodies, their souls, their minds, and everything. So that is helping them get back on their feet.”

Olsen says the deliveries connect Rintoul tenants to their community because they come to the Community House knowing there’ll be food there.

“And this is going across religions, ethnicities, cultural and sexual orientations.

“Food is a unifying concept for the whole of humanity and it’s wonderful.”

People can donate or sign-up as volunteers at kaibosh.org.nz.