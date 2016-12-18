Smokefree Wellington by 2025 a pro-active, not punitive approach

Making Wellington smokefree is part of first-time Councillor Brian Dawson’s Social Development portfolio – and he didn’t even realise.

Dawson used his maiden speech to the final council meeting of the year to yesterday push the plan to make the capital smoke-free by 2025.

Councillor Dawson said he didn’t initially realise the Smokefree Action Plan was part of his portfolio of Social Development but was delighted that it was one of his responsibilities.

“I’m excited to continue our commitment to make Wellington smokefree by 2025 and have the extreme pleasure of carrying on the creative and visionary policy previously adopted to approach that in a positive rather than punitive way.”

He advocated pro-active measures that did not simply punish people for smoking.

“The policy we’ve got which was adopted by the previous council is really focused on education and encouragement rather than punitive measure,” he said.

“We’re not saying to Wellington ‘We want to do something you don’t want to do’, we’re saying ‘We want to help you do something you said you want to do’.

“More than 80% of Wellingtonians, including smokers, have said this is a good idea.”

“We’re focusing on public education, particularly focused on Pacifica, Māori and youth.”

Members of these groups are more likely to smoke than others, according to the Ministry of Health.

It is already illegal to smoke on any council owned land including bus stops, parks, building entrances and laneways and this has been in place since April 2016, according to Stuff.

“We have banned smoking in public areas but we’re not heavily enforcing that,” he said.

He wants to connect with bars in Courtenay Place to make their outside seating areas smoke-free.

“I would really love a couple of bars to agree to make their outside areas smoke-free to show that you can run a successful business without having people lighting up,” he said.

Dawson said the new approach to being smokefree was heavily focused on social media, especially targeted at young people.

“We’ve just released a time lapse video of the mural that the League of Live Illustrators did on the bus-stop in Courtenay Place and that’s a fantastic history of smoking policy in Wellington which goes back into the 1800s.”

“The policy is ‘Let’s encourage people to give up and at the same time show them what the benefits are.’”

Dawson also used his speech to reinforce that he was on council for those who do not have power.

“As a proud red-badge wearing union loving, bleeding heart liberal lefty I didn’t stand for council to represent businesses, or champion economic development, or declare war on rates rises, worthy or otherwise as all those things may be, I stood for council to stand up for those who are so often pushed down,” he said.

“In my previous life we often referred to them as the last, the lost and the least.”