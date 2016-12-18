WATCH: Cafes are second living rooms for apartments

Work for barista John Hart is like spending every day in his own living room.

Increasing number of apartment dwellers are turning Caffe l’Affare into a second living room for many customers.

And, he remembers the Wellington cafe as one of his earliest childhood coffee experiences.

“People come in here to socialize and to work and when they come in they can get both of that.”

The upsurge that John Hart (right) has experienced in the number of customers frequenting the café is reflected by data from Statistics New Zealand.

The number of building consents for new apartments has continued to increase with 147 granted in 2014, 165 in 2015 and 163 this year up to September.

John says apartment dwellers use the café as an extension of their home.

“I find one of the best things about cafes is that the image is a wee bit of romance and I find with romance you need to have a bit of study going on and that’s where the second living room comes in,” he says.

“Some people are just happy with their laptop in front and sit there with a cup of coffee or a filter and just carry on throughout the day,” he says.

John says that there’s no time limit to how long customers can stay.

“The longest I’ve had a customer sit here is for six hours, she had three different drinks and she was content with just chilling out.

“I think the main thing is comfort in the care.”

He looks back on his first coffee with his family with a certain amount of romance.

“I think we all remember our first coffee was probably with our parents and also it was a comfortable moment for all of us.”

He says you’ve got to give everyone a comfort zone but not overcrowd them.

“I have customers who are now my best friends,” he says.

“We don’t care about the form of service at the end of it, we just want to help each other out and make everyone happy.”

John has worked at l’Affare for almost four years.

“Three years, eleven months and four days to be exact,” he says.

L’Affare has been in the same location for 26 years and John remembers first coming to the café as a child back in the 90s.

The café was originally a roastery and the beans at l’Affare are still all roasted on site.

They roast between five to six tons of coffee per day with each roast varying between half an hour to forty-five minutes depending on the brew.

Beans come from a variety of countries including Brazil, Guatemala, Colombia, Peru, Ethiopia and Colombia.

Occasionally they also roast distinctive fragrant coffees from India.