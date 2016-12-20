WATCH: Kitten Inn’s cats galore

During the month of November Lower Hutt’s Kitten Inn de-sexed, vaccinated and rehomed about 135 cats and kittens.

November is the first of a seven month period referred to as kitten season.

Fostering is a major part of what the Kitten Inn does.

Kittens are fostered for about four weeks until they are healthy and ready to be de sexed.

There are currently about 250 kittens out being fostered.

Last year there were only about 150 kittens out being fostered in the same period.

Kitten Inn volunteer Sam Irons who has been volunteering at the shelter for five years says she started cleaning cages and quickly moved to fostering kittens.

“I wouldn’t change it for the world,” she says.

The Kitten Inn homes every kitten and cat that comes through the doors.

Occasionally fostered kittens end up being adopted by their foster carers.

Sam Irons says that it is harder to home an older kitten late in the season, so the price drops then.

“To encourage people to think outside the box and adopt something that maybe isn’t quite as cute and fluffy but will still make a loving pet,” she says.

For those who are keen to adopt, the Kitten Inn recommends you get there early and be prepared to spend some time getting to know the kittens and staff.

The Kitten Inn runs entirely on donations and fundraising.

Fundraising activities include High Teas, Kitten Parties and regular garage sales.

If you would like to know more about the Kitten Inn or are interested in adopting or donating money check out their website or their Facebook page.