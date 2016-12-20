You TubeFacebookTwitterflickrGoogle plus
Wednesday, 04 January 2017 09:43 pm

WATCH: Kitten Inn’s cats galore

During the month of November Lower Hutt’s Kitten Inn de-sexed, vaccinated and rehomed about 135 cats and kittens.

November is the first of a seven month period  referred to as kitten season.

Fostering is a major part of what the Kitten Inn does.

Kittens are fostered for about four weeks until they are healthy and ready to be de sexed.

There are currently about 250 kittens out being fostered.

Last year there were only about 150 kittens out being fostered in the same period.

Kitten Inn volunteer Sam Irons who has been volunteering at the shelter for five years says she started cleaning cages and quickly moved to fostering kittens.

“I wouldn’t change it for the world,” she says.

The Kitten Inn homes every kitten and cat that comes through the doors.

Occasionally fostered kittens end up being adopted by their foster carers.

Sam Irons says that it is harder to home an older kitten late in the season, so the price drops then.

“To encourage people to think outside the box and adopt something that maybe isn’t quite as cute and fluffy but will still make a loving pet,” she says.

For those who are keen to adopt, the Kitten Inn recommends you get there early and be prepared to spend some time getting to know the kittens and staff.

The Kitten Inn runs entirely on donations and fundraising.

Fundraising activities include High Teas, Kitten Parties and regular garage sales.

If you would like to know more about the Kitten  Inn or are interested in adopting or donating money  check out their website or their  Facebook page.

Tags: , , , , , , , , ,

is a student journalist who is interested in all aspects of news. She has a soft spot for cute and fluffy stories and finds political stories incredibly interesting. You can see her Facebook here: http://bit.ly/2c20faw twitter: http://bit.ly/2gmpB5M
Email this author | All posts by

Comments are closed.

Radio News

Housing major topic at capital summit

Shut supermarket brings shopping to its carpark

New league a boost for girls cricket

Women’s Refuge hoping for a Christmas free of violence

    Want to be the next big radio star?
Study Journalism at Whitireia New Zealand