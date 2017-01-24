You TubeFacebookTwitterflickrGoogle plus
Friday, 27 January 2017 09:09 pm

Aussie boxer ready for his toughest challenge

Jan 24th, 2017 | By | Category: Radio News, Sport

Aussie fighter Jeff Horn is in the final stages of negotiating the biggest fight of his life with Filipino boxing legend Manny Pacquiao.

 

Horn who fought in Auckland last month caught the attention of Pacquiao’s promoter, Bob Arum when he was ringside for the Joseph Parker fight.

 

If the fight comes off it will be the biggest pay day in the Australian boxers career.

 

Duco Events spokesman, Craig Stanaway says despite the difference in experience between the two fighters he’s confident Horn can win the fight.

 

