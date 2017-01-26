Free bike workshops to cater for LGBTQ women

A Free Bike workshop aimed at women of various sexual orientations starts this Saturday.

Wenches for Wrenches is part of a summer bike programme run by Newtown Community and Cultural Centre and is specifically for LGBTQ women.

There will also be bike workshops which are open to everyone.

Organiser Renee Rushton says the Wenches for Wrenches workshops were created so women and LGBTQ people have their own space.

The first LGBTQ workshop is from 5:30 to 7:30pm this Saturday.