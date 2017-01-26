You TubeFacebookTwitterflickrGoogle plus
Friday, 27 January 2017 09:09 pm

Hopes unique podcast series will spark conversations

Jan 26th, 2017 | By | Category: Radio News

Victoria University has teamed up with Radio New Zealand for a unique podcast series.

 

The idea for the podcast was inspired by discussions around coursework in the Humanities and Social Sciences class.

 

Each episode covers a different aspect of history including revolution, language, and the origin of democracy.

 

Victoria University’s Dr Anita Brady says the podcasts will spark an interesting conversation between a panel of experts in various fields.

 

Tags: , , , , ,

Comments are closed.

Radio News

Hopes unique podcast series will spark conversations

Free bike workshops to cater for LGBTQ women

No quick fix for Kaikoura rail link

Stars to align on Wellington in future

    Want to be the next big radio star?
Study Journalism at Whitireia New Zealand