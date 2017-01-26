Hopes unique podcast series will spark conversations
Jan 26th, 2017 | By Abe Leach | Category: Radio News
Victoria University has teamed up with Radio New Zealand for a unique podcast series.
The idea for the podcast was inspired by discussions around coursework in the Humanities and Social Sciences class.
Each episode covers a different aspect of history including revolution, language, and the origin of democracy.
Victoria University’s Dr Anita Brady says the podcasts will spark an interesting conversation between a panel of experts in various fields.