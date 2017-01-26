Kiwi fighter goes after AFC lightweight title
Jan 26th, 2017 | By Abe Leach | Category: Radio News, Sport
One of Australia’s biggest mixed martial arts promotions is expanding to China.
Australian Fighting Championship announced they will be holding their first international fight card in Shanghai on March 12.
Kiwi fighter James Bishop will be headlining the card, taking on Aussie Rob Hill for the AFC lightweight title.
AFC CEO Adam Milankovic says it’s his fighters that will benefit most from the brand extension.