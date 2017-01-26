You TubeFacebookTwitterflickrGoogle plus
Friday, 27 January 2017 09:09 pm

Kiwi fighter goes after AFC lightweight title

Jan 26th, 2017 | By | Category: Radio News, Sport

One of Australia’s biggest mixed martial arts promotions is expanding to China.

 

Australian Fighting Championship announced they will be holding their first international fight card in Shanghai on March 12.

 

Kiwi fighter James Bishop will be headlining the card, taking on Aussie Rob Hill for the AFC lightweight title.

 

AFC CEO Adam Milankovic says it’s his fighters that will benefit most from the brand extension.

 

