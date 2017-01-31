Local bars feel the pinch after dismal Sevens turnout

Changes to Wellington’s Sevens Rugby Tournament have hit local businesses hard.

Bar owners say moving the final from Saturday night to a Sunday and getting rid of the carnival like street party on Courtney Place has seriously affected revenue.

Ticket sales for the tournament have plummeted since changes were made in a bid to control crowd behaviour.

Director of Courtney Place bars Edison’s and Boston, Jordan Mills, says the sevens weekend is not nearly as profitable as it used to be.