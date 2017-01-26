Marlborough full of praise for rail workers

Marlborough residents are full of praise for KiwiRail employees and contractors working to get the rail line near Kaikoura open.

Much of KiwiRail’s Main North Line was damaged in the November 14 earthquake, particularly north of Kaikoura, where some of the track was driven into the sea.

But part of the line near Blenheim reopened last week, and Stephen Gullery from the Marlborough Chamber of Commerce says residents are very pleased with the work being done.