WATCH: Fat Freddys drop in for free Lower Hutt festival

There were crafts, food, community services and a headline performance from Fat Freddys Drop at Te Rā o te Raukura festival last Sunday in Lower Hutt.

The community festival, presented by Atiawatoa FM and Waiwhetu Marae celebrated its 23rd birthday this year.

Noel Woods from Atiawatoa FM, and the production manager for the festival, says there will be many more years of what has become the Wellington region’s premiere culture event.

“We’ve turned it into a major event now and pretty much a celebration of all communities,” Noel Woods said.

The festival’s main stage in Te Whiti Park was ringed by tents with community services to explore, including Smokefree NZ, ACC, Arthritis NZ, Cervical Screening, Fruit and Vege Co-op, and education providers to name a few.

The festival was water only, with no fizzy drink being sold or consumed in the park.

“We’re trying to educate our people at the same time for a better future, ” Noel Woods says.

Te Awakirangi Health Network, a network of GP practices in the Hutt Valley, had doctors and nurses on-site providing free health WOFs.

Harley Rogers from Te Awakirangi says the health WOF has been on-offer at Te Rā o te Raukura for six years, and about 200 people use the free service.

He says he has seen many of the same people coming every year for a free health check-up, but now there are fewer people coming who don’t have a regular GP.

“More people are engaged with their health and taking care of themselves proactively,” Harley Rogers says.

The namesake of the festival, te Raukura, represents the peace feather of Parihaka.

The name acknowledges Wellington’s whakapapa links to the spiritual leaders Te Whiti O Rongomai and Tohu Kakahi, and commemorates Parihaka’s passive resistance to invasion in 1881.