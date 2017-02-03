You TubeFacebookTwitterflickrGoogle plus
Champions League battle pits old against new

It will be a battle of old versus new when Team Wellington takes on their former coach at the OFC Champions League.

Matt Calcott led Team Wellington to the Stirling Sports Premiership title and the final of the Champions League last season before leaving the club.

Now he is in charge of Cook Islands champions Puaikura, who qualified for Team Wellington’s group after winning the preliminary round.

New Wellington coach Jose Figueira says it’s just one of those things that happen in sport.

