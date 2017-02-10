Festival makes it easy for artists on the Fringe

Many artists are looking forward to performing in their first ever show in the New Zealand Fringe Festival this week.

Fringe kicks off this Friday with over 140 events in Wellington in 22 days.

Fringe has promoted itself as a festival of artists creating shows that are out of the ordinary, and assisting newbies to establish and promote their performances.

Three new Fringe-artists with shows in the coming week say they’re thankful for the platform that the popular Fringe offers.

Super Awesome Comedy Explosion

Fringe newcomers Severin Gourley and JB Malthus found it quite easy to put together their first Fringe show, Super Awesome Comedy Explosion.

The show is a line-up of Wellington comedians with two MCs and a bit of crowd work.

Severin Gourley says the team at Fringe laid out a step-by-step process to keep the show on-track for opening night.

“One of the main reasons we went with a Fringe show is that, just so long as your show isn’t hideously offensive, you can put it on,” he says.

“Fringe just allowed us to do exactly what we pitched to them. I still think they don’t know exactly what our show is because we’ve been put in the ‘naughty bits’ section of the Fringe catalogue.”

“It basically means we have to do 3-4 swear words per night.”

Severin says the Fringe has been very helpful with marketing, and has definitely enabled his show to be pulled-together sooner than it otherwise would have been.

Super Awesome Comedy Explosion is on 10, 11, and 12 February from 8:00-9:00 pm at S&M’s Cocktail and Lounge Bar. The cost is $5.

Paying For It – An Insider’s Guide to the NZ Sex Industry

Roxy Coervers is an experienced producer presenting her first Fringe show, Paying For It – An Insider’s Guide to the NZ Sex Industry.

It showcases true stories from sex workers in New Zealand.

“My co-producer Jack and I needed a show that could stand-up to a one-night showing on a Wednesday in the Fringe festival,” Roxy says.

“We thought, there are a lot of stories that aren’t being told, there are a lot of people that aren’t being represented. So we thought we’d give some of the more minority groups in the sex industry a chance to tell their story.”

Roxy admits she was constantly emailing the Fringe’s help team to make sure she was filling out their required forms correctly, but found the process easy.

“They’ve got a really good bunch of resources available to all of the artists, which is really handy for first time artists or people who aren’t in the country,” she says.

Roxy says Fringe is a good launching platform for slightly riskier shows.

“I wouldn’t know where else to put this show as a trial, but the Fringe is completely supportive and makes sense.”

Paying For It – An Insider’s Guide to the NZ Sex Industry is on 15 February at Fringe Bar and 24 February at Ivy Bar at 8:30 pm. The cost is $20. All proceeds go to the New Zealand Prostitutes’ Collective.

The 80s and 90s Childhood Train of Awesome for Kids and Grown-Ups

For a more G rated performance, Claire Noble is presenting The 80s and 90s Childhood Train of Awesome for Kids and Grown-ups.

The show is a fun and interactive journey for kids and their parent to explore the quirks of growing-up in the 80s and 90s.

“There’s a bunch of silly games and activities that I run throughout the show,” Claire says.

“I’m hoping to have a bit of an 80s/90s dance party at the end.”

Claire has made the show accessible for all kinds of families by keeping the entry fee a koha, selecting a friendly venue for wheelchairs and prams, and including a New Zealand Sign Language interpreter.

She says getting involved in Fringe was easy, and the team at Fringe were helpful in suggesting venues and guiding marketing efforts.

“I’ve always though the Fringe festival is all about trying things, and being really inclusive.” Claire says.

“I like the idea that there’s no barrier to kids getting involved and having fun at a Fringe festival as well.”