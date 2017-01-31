You TubeFacebookTwitterflickrGoogle plus
Holocaust Remembrance Day marked in NZ

Today is International Holocaust Remembrance Day and members of the Jewish community and others are attending ceremonies to remember Holocaust victims.

January 27 is the anniversary of the liberation of the Auchwitz-Birkenau concentration camp in Poland, and events are being held in Auckland, Wellington, and Christchurch to mark the occasion.

But Tony Kan from the NZ Friends of Israel says the day is not just about the genocide committed during World War Two.

