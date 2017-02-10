Indigenous languages to be put under the spotlight
Feb 10th, 2017 | By Jade Winton-Lowe | Category: Radio News
The Maori language will be put under the spotlight at a Human Rights seminar next week.
The Commission is hosting a panel discussion on the rights of indigenous languages to mark the upcoming 10th anniversary of the Human Rights declaration.
Indigenous Rights Commissioner Karen Johansen says there are 6,000 languages in the world and 43% are in imminent danger of dying out.
She says native languages are critical to culture and identity.