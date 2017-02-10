You TubeFacebookTwitterflickrGoogle plus
Saturday, 11 February 2017 04:59 pm

Indigenous languages to be put under the spotlight

Feb 10th, 2017 | By | Category: Radio News

The Maori language will be put under the spotlight at a Human Rights seminar next week.

The Commission is hosting a panel discussion on the rights of indigenous languages to mark the upcoming 10th anniversary of the Human Rights declaration.

Indigenous Rights Commissioner Karen Johansen says there are 6,000 languages in the world and 43% are in imminent danger of dying out.

She says native languages are critical to culture and identity.

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Comments are closed.

Radio News

New Sophie’s Angels a women only taxi company.

An open invitation to the Lion Pit

Indigenous languages to be put under the spotlight

Kapiti expressway good news for the environment

    Want to be the next big radio star?
Study Journalism at Whitireia New Zealand