Olympian’s life remembered in a unique way

Long distance runner Bernie Portenski will be remembered with a special run tomorrow night.

Wellingtonians have been invited to join a one kilometre run along the waterfront.

67 year old Bernie Portenski died at the Mary Potter Hospice after losing a 10 month battle with cancer.

The Waikanae local inspired many people with her long career and many running achievements, including qualifying for the olympics in 1992.

Friend and run organiser Caroline West, says it will be a one kilometre mark of respect.

