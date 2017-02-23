You TubeFacebookTwitterflickrGoogle plus
Sunday, 26 February 2017 05:38 am

Panel to discuss disability employment

Feb 23rd, 2017 | By | Category: Radio News

It’s hoped a panel discussion on employing people with disabilities will help clear up some of the myths surrounding the issue.

The panel selected by the community group My Life my Way will include employers who have shown inclusiveness in their businesses and CCS Disability Action.

My Life My Way Community Programme Manager Julia Balsille says she’s asked the panel members to share their experiences in hiring those with disabilities.

She says My Life My Way is constantly asking the Hutt Valley community what their priorities are.

 

