Wednesday, 01 February 2017 09:10 pm

Public told not to take plants from Botanic gardens

There’s been a warning about taking plants for medicinal use from Wellington’s  Botanical gardens.

 

The head of the Garden Visitor team,  Raydeen Cuffe  says people can’t take the plants without filling  out an application form showing they are for scientific or educational purposes.

 

She suggests if you want to learn more about the medicinal history of plants in the gardens, you can take a Pills Potions and Poison Plants guided walk they offer.

 

 

