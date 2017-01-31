Public told not to take plants from Botanic gardens
Feb 1st, 2017 | By Jade Winton-Lowe | Category: Radio News
There’s been a warning about taking plants for medicinal use from Wellington’s Botanical gardens.
The head of the Garden Visitor team, Raydeen Cuffe says people can’t take the plants without filling out an application form showing they are for scientific or educational purposes.
She suggests if you want to learn more about the medicinal history of plants in the gardens, you can take a Pills Potions and Poison Plants guided walk they offer.