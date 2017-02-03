WATCH: Team Wellington face title challenge

Everyone at Team Wellington knows they have to keep working hard if they want to finish the regular season in first place.

The Stirling Sports Premiership side are in first place with five rounds left, but their rivals are close behind with only four points separating the top six, while Auckland City have two games in hand.

The next two weeks are likely to be the toughest part of their run-in, with the team travelling to Auckland to play fourth-place Eastern Suburbs this weekend before hosting second-place Waitakere United next Sunday.

Wins in those two games would all but secure a playoff spot and let the team travel to New Caledonia at the end on the month focused solely on winning their OFC Champions League group.

Coach Jose Figueira knows they have to work hard but is confident his team can make it happen, especially after their come-from-behind over Hamilton Wanderers on Sunday.

“We started to show glimpses of really having a deep understanding of how we want to play and the players really expressing themselves, so if we maintain that concentration and keep that quality I’m confident we’ll be right up there in the mix.”

Young midfielder Niko Kirwin says the players know what’s required of them.

“The players are confident . . . but in training we have to keep working hard and just stay focused because Auckland City are one game down and they know they’re going to keep getting results, so we have to win.”