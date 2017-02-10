WATCH: Waitangi festival celebrates the elements

Thousands of people braved the weather with their families to attend the Waitangi Day celebration in Porirua.

The event dubbed Festival of the Elements lived up to its name with high winds battering the many flags and food trucks at Te Rauparaha Park.

Starting off at Takapūwāhia Marae at 10.15am the procession walked down to the park with the flags of the different nationalities living within New Zealand.

The festival was split into many different areas where you could look at art galleries, take part in activities or watch performances on the main stages.

Porirua Mayor, Mike Tana told the crowd the reason for them gathering on Waitangi day is to celebrate the joining of the tangata whenua and the pakeha.

People could walk around Te Rauparaha Park tasting many different cuisines from international food trucks.

The newly painted skate part was on full display right next to a Bubble soccer pitch which had children entertained for hours.