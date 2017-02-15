You TubeFacebookTwitterflickrGoogle plus
Wellington’s play spaces under review

Feb 15th, 2017

Wellington’s play spaces are going to be carefully scrutinised over the next few weeks.

Deputy Mayor Paul Eagle says members of the Wellington City Council’s Strategy Committee will be looking closely at submissions on the draft Play Space Policy.

The policy focuses on adult play, disability accessibility, and nature play.

Paul Eagle says the Committee has to do a formal analysis of the public submissions presented to council last week.

He says he thinks the committee will vote to send the policy to the council.

 

