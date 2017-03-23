CubaDupa circus, burlesque, belly and drag performers take over bar

Circus, burlesque, belly and drag performers are taking the stage at Eva Beva on Sunday for Cuba Dupa.

Sword swallower Roxy Paradox has organised the event involving a variety of entertainers.

Onslow College student, Niamh Campbell-Ward (16), will be taking her circus art to the event, and to the city streets.

“I will be performing a circus hula hoop act. I will also be creating ambience throughout the day as a roaming character under my stage name The Aqua Breeze,” she says.

Campbell-Ward specialises in hula hoop at Venus Starr’s School of Burlesque and Aerial Arts based on Plimmer Steps.

“They offer classes on circus aerials, hula hoop and burlesque. I have been training there for just over a year,” she says.

She has been doing hula hoop acts for seven years along with rhythmic gymnastics and been involved in the circus community for three years.

Professional belly dancer Pip E-lysaah from The Red Queens group will also be on stage.

“I will be doing a circus-themed belly dance routine,” she said.

E-lysaah is a regular dancer at cafe Istanbul on Friday and Saturday evenings.

“I’ve performed and taught across NZ and in Australia and USA.

“My highlight has been the Tribal Massive Spectacular Show in Las Vegas. Once you’ve been under the Vegas lights, everything seems possible,” she says.

E-lysaah also teaches three belly dance classes a week at Koha cafe in Lower Hutt.

The event will be help at Eva Beva on Dixon St, the performances will begin on Sunday at noon and go on until at least 11pm.