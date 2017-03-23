CubaDupa artists ready to make a noise

Wellington’s iconic Cuba Street precinct will be buzzing this weekend with the third annual CubaDupa Festival.

With 250 events over 17 hours and 90 different street food vendors, it will be a “cacophony of music, sound and taste,” says festival director Drew James.

Artists from around the world will join Wellington and New Zealand artists to perform during the two day festival.

French act Cymbalobyette, fresh from Womad, entertained people on Wednesday as a taster for the weekend.

There will be a mass Cuba Street funk orchestra and a battle of the saxes which is a parade of 100 saxophones up and down Cuba Street, says James.

“It’s an opportunity for people to come out and really celebrate Cuba Street and creativity as well.”

The festival runs from 12pm to 12am on Saturday and 12pm to 5pm Sunday and details can be found at www.cubadupa.co.nz.

NewsWire team: Shar Davis, Albion Haines, Sapeer Mayron