Festival-goers get a visual taste of chocolate thanks to VR

Crowds lined up today to experience a virtual ride through chocolate production from Papua New Guinea to Wellington at Cuba Dupa today.

A Virtual Reality showcase at the Wellington Chocolate Factory took people to a new world where OooEee are in charge.

The OooEee are a cartoon character which appear in the VR show.

Users are given a virtual reality headset which places them directly into a virtual version of the WCF.

They are lead through Papua New Guinea to see exactly how the cocoa is processed, from planting all the way to shipping.

Everyone who experienced it came out in awe at the immersion they felt.

“It felt like I was really on the island” says Madeleine Tuohy (6)

“It was cool but I could only handle it for a short time, I felt a bit nauseas” says her mum Sarah Tuohy

WCF Co-Owner Gabe Davidson says he would love to have a permanent VR setup within the Factory and sees a ton of potential in VR for businesses.

“This would be the first place in the world where you can experience how chocolate is made right from the seedling to the chocolate bar” says Gabe.