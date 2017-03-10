Future looking clearer for abandoned campus
Mar 10th, 2017 | By Amy McEwen | Category: Radio News
A meeting at Karori Campus on Monday night had a positive outcome for residents wanting to see more action from the Ministry of Education.
Victoria University declared the campus surplus to their requirements in September last year and has been following the legal process which requires crown entities to be given the right to buy first.
Ministry spokeswoman Suze Strowger told those attending the meeting, what the ministry wants.