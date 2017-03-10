You TubeFacebookTwitterflickrGoogle plus
Sunday, 12 March 2017 11:55 pm

Future looking clearer for abandoned campus

Mar 10th, 2017 | By | Category: Radio News

A meeting at Karori Campus on Monday night had a positive outcome for residents wanting to see more action from the Ministry of Education.

Victoria University declared the campus surplus to their requirements in September last year and has been following the legal process which requires crown entities to be given the right to buy first.

Ministry spokeswoman Suze Strowger told those attending the meeting,  what the ministry wants.

Tags: , , , , , , , , ,

is a student journalist who is interested in all aspects of news. She has a soft spot for cute and fluffy stories and finds political stories incredibly interesting. You can see her Facebook here: http://bit.ly/2c20faw twitter: http://bit.ly/2gmpB5M
Email this author | All posts by

Comments are closed.

Radio News

Kiwis to get a say on how their data is shared

Future looking clearer for abandoned campus

Hall closure sees students caught out

Summer Shakespeare on the move

    Want to be the next big radio star?
Study Journalism at Whitireia New Zealand