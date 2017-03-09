Women march for equality and human rights
Mar 9th, 2017 | By Albion Haines | Category: Diversity, Front Page Layout, News, Top Picture
Men and women from around Wellington came together in support of International Women’s Day held Wednesday March 8.
Leaving from Parliament, attendees sang and chanted their way up Lambton Quay and finished at Civic Square.
The international theme was “Women in the changing world of work: Planet 50:50 by 2030,” with New Zealand’s focus being “Violence against women: an equality and human rights violation.”
