Friday, 10 March 2017 03:20 am

Women march for equality and human rights

Mar 9th, 2017

Men and women from around Wellington came together in support of International Women’s Day held Wednesday March 8.

Leaving from Parliament, attendees sang and chanted their way up Lambton Quay and finished at Civic Square.

The international theme was “Women in the changing world of work: Planet 50:50 by 2030,” with New Zealand’s focus being “Violence against women: an equality and human rights violation.”

 


