Thursday, 30 March 2017 08:36 pm

PHOTO ESSAY: Circus, burlesque, belly, drag

Circus, burlesque, belly and drag performers pulled in an audience at Cuba Dupa on Sunday.

As the day went on, an audience grew while performers continued to entertain viewers with their dances and acts.

First up was Blue Virtue with a burlesque dance, then Hariel with a drag dance and lip sync, Pip E-lysaah was next with a belly dance and then Niamh Campbell-Ward with a circus hula hoop act.


