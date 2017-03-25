Renard the Fox wows CubaDupa

CubaDupa and Orchestra Wellington included a 20 minute opera by Stravinsky, bringing opera to the streets this weekend with Renard the Fox.

This performance includes acrobatics by Pascal Ackerman, Tanya Drewer and Te Auaha students from Whitireia performing arts.

It features four professional opera singers, including James Clayton and Richard Greager.

The show was directed by Jacqui Coats and is performed three times a day in the Hannah Courtyard.

Tayla Quinn speaks to Jacqui Coats (audio editing by Ulrike Lykke).