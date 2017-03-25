You TubeFacebookTwitterflickrGoogle plus
Sunday, 26 March 2017 10:30 pm

Renard the Fox wows CubaDupa

CubaDupa and Orchestra Wellington included a 20 minute opera by Stravinsky, bringing opera to the streets this weekend with Renard the Fox.

This performance includes acrobatics by Pascal Ackerman, Tanya Drewer and Te Auaha students from Whitireia performing arts.

It features four professional opera singers, including James Clayton and Richard Greager.

The show was directed by Jacqui Coats and is performed three times a day in the Hannah Courtyard.

Tayla Quinn speaks to Jacqui Coats (audio editing by Ulrike Lykke).

Tags: , , , , , , , ,

Comments are closed.

Radio News

Cuba Dupa’s Brianne Kerr talks about her favourites.

NewsWire gets low-down on Cuba Dupa 2017

Kiwis to get a say on how their data is shared

Future looking clearer for abandoned campus

    Want to be the next big radio star?
Study Journalism at Whitireia New Zealand