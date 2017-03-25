Te Auaha building stage showcases talent converging in 2018

Video: Jade Winton-Lowe

The breadth of talent going into the Te Auaha Institute of Applied Creativity in Cuba St next year is on display at Cuba Dupa this weekend.

Musicians, dancers, creative writing, DJs, circus, Maori and Pacific performing arts, stage and screen and others provided a taste of what is to come in the six-story building on the corner of Cuba and Dixon streets

Among the talent on show at the Te Auaha stage in Dixon St were dancers doing two shows – a flash mob and hip hop.

One participant, Emma Thompson (19), says dancing on stage is important to her.

“This is the reason I dance, to be on stage.”

“It’s really cool to be in front of an audience and to be able to share what I love with them all,” she says.

The feeling is mutual for fellow student, Emma Clavis (19), who has been dancing for years.

“Being able to perform for people and show them what I can do is a great experience,” she says.

Performing arts is one of the main programmes which will be at the new Te Auaha building on Dixon St next year.

Te Auaha is the New Zealand Institute of Applied Creativity which will open in 2018.

The institute brings together the Whitireia and WelTec arts programmes into one building.