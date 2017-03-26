Te Auaha director gets first taste of student talent at CubaDupa

Te Auaha creative hub’s new director Victoria Spackman ONZM got a taste of her new job on the weekend when students performed at CubaDupa.

Spackman is recognised as one of New Zealand’s most influential business women and advocate for the creative arts sector and received her ONZM for services to theatre, film and television.

Te Auaha New Zealand Institute of Applied Creativity is a partnership between WelTec and Whitireia polytechnics and will open early 2018 on the corner of Cuba and Dixon streets in Wellington.

Roger Sowry, chair of the two institutions, says Spackman has the skills and experience to lead the formation of Te Auaha.

“She is very well placed to take up this leadership role particularly with her experience as a chief executive and board member of Education New Zealand.”

Spackman is a lawyer, ran Bats theatre for about 12 years, ran a film and television production company as well as being a shareholder and director of the Gibson Group for which she is chief executive.

She wants to help staff and students realise their dreams.

A big part is being the connection to the industries and sectors that Te Auaha is develop students for and to help make the institute world-class and world-leading.”

She sees the new concept as an amazing opportunity

“To bring together all these disciplines in a way that helps them collaborate across those boundaries and help improve the creativity of everyone.

“Creativity leads to innovation and I think that’s going to be a really important part, to help people use their creativity to change the world.

“Te Auaha will be a leading contributor to Wellington’s creative scene.

“It will match Te Papa and WOW as a major drawcard for students and visitors to Wellington,” says Spackman.

Te Auaha’s new campus is on Cuba/Dixon Streets and Sowry says it is being fitted-out to a very high standard reflecting a modern tertiary learning environment with outstanding facilities for theatre, performance, music, broadcasting and art.

Spackman will take up her role in May 2017 when she leaves her currently role of CEO of the visitor experience, film and television production company Gibson Group.