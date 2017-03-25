Teapot racing takes over Wellington

CubaDupa 2017 is hosting Capital! Steampunk for the third time and it includes Splendid Teapot Racing.

Remote controlled cars have their chassis removed and are decorated with teapots and other accessories in a Steampunk Theme.

The event was invented in New Zealand by a Dunedin member to help include a disabled “fellow” and it debuted at an event in Omaru in 2014.

Steampunk is a popular sub-culture stemming from the genre of Victorian inspired science fiction.

Members invent their own characters and dress up in recycled and re-made garments.

What sets it apart from other pastimes such as cosplay is Steampunkers will often dress up and venture into public, even if there is no event.

Check out the programme for teapot times: