Friday, 10 March 2017 03:20 am

Wellingtonian ‘bold for change’ on International Women’s Day

Mar 9th, 2017 | By | Category: Featured Article, Front Page Layout, News

To celebrate International Women’s Day, Wellingtonians joined other women and men around the world to protest violence against women, equality rights violations and human rights.

The march left Parliament grounds at 11.30am and progressed through the CBD to Wellington’s Civic Square.

The event concluded with guest speakers, entertainment and refreshments.


