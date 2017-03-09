Wellingtonian ‘bold for change’ on International Women’s Day
Mar 9th, 2017 | By Aimee Eastwood | Category: Featured Article, Front Page Layout, News
To celebrate International Women’s Day, Wellingtonians joined other women and men around the world to protest violence against women, equality rights violations and human rights.
The march left Parliament grounds at 11.30am and progressed through the CBD to Wellington’s Civic Square.
The event concluded with guest speakers, entertainment and refreshments.
Created with flickr slideshow.