Sunday, 26 March 2017 10:30 pm

Zeal showcasing up-and-coming talent during Cuba Dupa

Cuba Dupa gives new and upcoming artists like pop punk band Mishap a chance to get a wider audience.

MISHAP is looking forward to playing on the Zeal Stage, on the corner of Ghuznee and Leeds Street tonight.

The trio is made up of Isaac Lundy, Datu Beech and Sean Beales.

“We’re basically a 90’s /early 2000’s pop punk band, kind of like Green Day and Blink 182

We’ve had a pretty good reaction so far from all the young people in Wellington and other cities now” says Isaac Lundy.

They landed their performance at Cuba Dupa by helping build the Zeal stage and by helping Zeal out by sound running and other odd jobs.

All three are music students in Wellington.

MISHAP are performing at 7.40pm tonight at the Zeal Stage in Ghusnee St.

 

 

