The Eva and Leeds Streets laneway is a vibrant little passage through the Wellington CBD and home to number of apartment buildings and fresh-faced businesses, including the Wellington Chocolate Factory, the Fix and Fogg peanut butter company, the Golding’s Free Dive bar and the Pizza Pomodoro pizzeria.

The laneway, connecting Dixon St at one end with Ghuznee St at the other, underwent a $500,000 makeover in 2015 with an overhead light show, giant novelty light bulbs, and a machine shooting bubbles from the Six Barrel Soda Company all brought in to the area.

A savvy collaborating system between the laneway’s businesses is also in play, meaning the Chocolate Factory uses peanut butter made at the Fix and Fogg, while Golding’s patrons can order pizza from the nearby Pizza Pomodoro and have it delivered to their table while they drink.

Patrick French visually captured the essence of Eva and Leeds Streets.