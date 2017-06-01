WATCH: Gareth Morgan addresses students on policies

Gareth Morgan addressed students at Victoria University’s Kelburn campus last week to discuss the Opportunities Party policies and it’s impacts on young people.

Morgan was hosted by the VUW Politics Students Society (PSS) and Political Arena Victoria (PAV).

He spoke for half an hour and students had an opportunity to ask questions after.

Reporter Sapeer Mayron attended the event and spoke to a few students to hear their thoughts.

The event was live streamed to the VUW Politics Students’ Society’s Facebook page.

PSS and PAV will also be hosting ACT leader David Seymour on May 30 and Green Party co-leaders Meritira Turei and James Shaw on June 6.