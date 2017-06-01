The bathroom debate

Using the bathroom is normally a straightforward task, however, some transgender people describe the experience as nerve-wracking and stressful.

The Human Rights Act of 1993 allows people to use the bathroom of their gender identity, this includes gender neutral toilets.

However, the topic of which bathroom transgender people should use in schools and workplaces has been attracting a lot of debate.

Sociology Student, Alex Ulrich, is a 20-year-old transgender man living in Wellington.

He says using bathrooms as a transgender person is an issue.“Either people experience harassment or discrimination when the do use the bathroom of their choice, by other people in that bathroom, or on the other hand, you have people dismissing it as a non-issue,” He says.

Alex says this is an issue because transgender people can experience physically and verbally harassment.

He says he considers himself lucky because he hasn’t had to deal with abuse.

“I would say my experiences have definitely been more of the frustrating sort than the negative sort because I’ve gone out of my way to avoid it (being harassed),” he says.

Student, Aimee Eastwood, is a transgender woman she says she hasn’t had any negative experiences but she still feels uncomfortable.

“I would actually say that I have more of an issue using the female bathroom because I feel uncomfortable more than any (other) women do, I mean I feel uncomfortable using either one,” she says.

She says she has also done what she can to avoid confrontation.

“I look definitely trans and I’m going to feel awkward in either one, but the safety risk of me going into a man’s bathroom is far worse than a women’s one so I choose the women’s,” she says.

Quinn is an intern at Rainbow Youth, a support service for young queer and gender diverse people.

He says using public bathrooms as a transgender person is a very scary.

“It is the most nerve racking experience for me because of previous incidents of people, within New Zealand, confronting me when I do go to use the restroom I tend to hold in my bodily excretions until I can find somewhere safe,” he says.

He says there needs to be more education around gender diversity in New Zealand.

“Me and my friends have a pact when I go to use the bathroom we look out for each other, if someone tries to say something to me my cisgender male friends will stick up for me and I think that’s the kind of culture we need to put forward in New Zealand,” he says.