Thursday, 01 June 2017 09:55 am

WATCH: Wellington Access Radio gets new frequency

Wellington’s community broadcaster, Access Radio has been granted a new frequency by the Ministry for Culture and Heritage.

The radio station broadcasts a mix of diversity and community content that serves Wellington, the Hutt Valley and Porirua.

Kristen Paterson, Station Manager, talks to Albion Haines about the future plans Wellington Access Radio has around the new frequency 106.1FM and the opportunities it brings with it.

