Thursday, 01 June 2017 09:55 am

WATCH: Wellington CBD lit up by Lux Light Festival

Wellington’s Lux Light Festival returned to brighten the autumn nights this May.

The annual festival is in it’s fifth year.

Large sections of the CBD were lit up with a collection of neon artworks, projections and performers.

There were plenty of interactive activities making the Lux Light Festival a truly family event.

Aimee Eastwood went and captured the dazzling artwork and performers.

