Blues legend joins Whitireia music students

Music students in New Zealand are no different to ones back home in the United States, says blues guitarist Chris Cain.

“It’s really the same thing, pretty much the same approaches to it as I would back home (USA),”

Cain is holding masterclasses and rehearsals with students at Whitireia Polytechnic this week to prepare for their joint concert on tonight at The Grand in Courtenay Place.

“It’ll be mainly just be different groups from the school, they’ve prepared some songs and I’ll play with the different groups and perform all their sets”.

He also performed in his own show on Thursday night at Hotel Bristol.

This isn’t the first time Cain has come to New Zealand to hold masterclasses and performances.

“The first time I came was with the Blues Reviewer and I came twice. I’ve been here about six times I think.”

Cain received four Blues Music Award nominations in 1987 for his debut album, Late Night City Blues, including Guitarist of the Year.

New Zealand isn’t the only country where Cain has taken his talents to.

“I’ve done it in Argentina and Australia. Australia was actually the first place I came to before I came to New Zealand. It was also the first time I heard other bands playing my tunes so it was really special.”

Cain has been teaching since studying at San Jose University doing a Monday night jazz improvisation class.

Asked what he got out of the opportunity of playing with Cain, bass guitarist and post-graduate student Blain Fitzpatrick says: “Playing music with him (Chris) is great as he is someone at a very high level.”

Vocal student Isaac Beachan (25), left, says Chris’s knowledge is an inspiration. “He’s a total inspiration, encouragement and his knowledge is extremely helpful”.

Jean Orchard- Sparkes (21), right, studying a certificate in rock, jazz and commercial music appreciates Chris’s calming stage presence. “He is a very seasoned humble character. He’s easy to perform with.”