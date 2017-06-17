Wellington city’s brightest shine at awards

This June, Wellington City honoured its most influential citizens with the Absolutely Positively Wellingtonian Awards at the Wellington City Art Gallery.

The event was hosted by Mayor Justin Lester and the Wellington City council.

Awards were given to people who had volunteered their time to improving the community.

AIMEE EASTWOOD spoke to three of the 12 recipients: Lucy Revill for her blog The Residents; Geraldine Murphy, Community Advocate, Inner-City Wellington; and Adrienne Girling, Chairperson, Out Wellington.