You TubeFacebookTwitterflickrGoogle plus
Sunday, 25 June 2017 06:25 am

WATCH: Te Papa’s Matariki celebrations light up winter.

Te Papa’s Matariki Festival opened celebration of the Maori New Year.

The event saw music, the lighting of candles and a retelling of the Maori creation myth of Tane separating of his parents Rangi (the sky father) and Papa (the earth mother), creating the world.

It is the first of what Te Papa intends to be a annual event.

Matariki is a star cluster, also know as Pleiades or The Seven Sisters in other parts of the world.

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , ,

Comments are closed.

Radio News

Wairarapa dams come at a cost says council

New Zealanders now have a say in data sharing

Cuba Dupa’s Brianne Kerr talks about her favourites.

NewsWire gets low-down on Cuba Dupa 2017

    Want to be the next big radio star?