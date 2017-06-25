WATCH: Te Papa’s Matariki celebrations light up winter.

Te Papa’s Matariki Festival opened celebration of the Maori New Year.

The event saw music, the lighting of candles and a retelling of the Maori creation myth of Tane separating of his parents Rangi (the sky father) and Papa (the earth mother), creating the world.

It is the first of what Te Papa intends to be a annual event.

Matariki is a star cluster, also know as Pleiades or The Seven Sisters in other parts of the world.