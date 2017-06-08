Community Radio goes FM after ticking all ministry boxes

FM radio surfers will now find a diverse range of shows as they dial with Wellington Access Radio going live this month on 106.1 FM.

Depending on the time of day listeners will find shows as diverse as the bilingual Maori Matters, InsideOUT Radio from rainbow communities, or Samoa Ala Mai, a Christian show for the Samoan community.

The community radio organisation has moved to the new frequency after spending three decades on 783AM.

Kristen Paterson, station manager, says they were awarded the frequency for fitting best within the Ministry for Culture and Heritage’s framework.

“One of the reasons for this is that the ministry for culture and heritage and New Zealand on air are both obviously tasked by their respective ministers to have a robust framework for there being funding and platforms for the dissemination of local and diversity media,” she says.

Wellington Access Radio has been serving Wellington, the Hutt Valley and Porirua for 35 years and has been funded by New Zealand on Air for 30 years.

“I believe, that is a really long proven track record of fitting what is a quite similar brief so if you compare Culture and Heritage to New Zealand on air criteria, they are relatively similar.”

The new frequency has given them the opportunity for more people to hear them.

“With AM not all radios are equipped with it anymore and people tend to surf the FM dial more than the AM,” she says.

Along with the new frequency and revamp of the logo and studio, Paterson is wanting to create more sexuality, gender, ethical and language programmes.

“We want to get more programmes from Wellington and the Hutt Valley and Porirua and keep increasing the diversity,” she says.

“We give people studio space so they can talk for themselves, by themselves and about themselves,” she says.

Wellington Access Radio plan to celebrate with a launch party.