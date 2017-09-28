2017 General Election Results

The next leader of New Zealand is now down to special votes and NZ First/Winston Peters.

National party got 46% of the vote, Labour came in at 38.5%.

New Zealand First came in at 7.5% and Greens got 5.8%.

Special votes will be released on the October 7 and Winston Peters has given himself a deadline of October 12 to decide whether to side with National or with a Labour/Greens coalition.

“We aren’t that different,” James Shaw, leader of the Green party said of Winston tonight.

Leaders of both major parties have said they will begin discussions with Winston Peters in the morning.