You TubeFacebookTwitterflickrGoogle plus
Thursday, 28 September 2017 11:11 pm

2017 General Election Results

Sep 24th, 2017 | By | Category: Latest News

The next leader of New Zealand is now down to special votes and NZ First/Winston Peters.

National party got 46% of the vote, Labour came in at 38.5%.

New Zealand First came in at 7.5% and Greens got 5.8%.

Special votes will be released on the October 7 and Winston Peters has given himself a deadline of October 12 to decide whether to side with National or with a Labour/Greens coalition.

“We aren’t that different,” James Shaw, leader of the Green party said of Winston tonight.

Leaders of both major parties have said they will begin discussions with Winston Peters in the morning.

Tags: , , , , ,

Comments are closed.

Radio News

Greens hanging hope on youth

Youth key to Labour’s campaign- Brian Dawson

Wellingtonians find voting easy

Labour defends water tax

    Want to be the next big radio star?