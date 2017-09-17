You TubeFacebookTwitterflickrGoogle plus
Sunday, 17 September 2017 06:31 pm

Big yellow container showcases new creative educational institute

With the new Te Auaha building opening up, a “Big Yellow Container” has been on Cuba Street.

It is showcasing what the new collaboration between WelTec and Whitireia Polytechnic will offer potential students.

The two schools will offer everything from music, visual arts, performing arts, literature, broadcasting and journalism.

AIMEE EASTWOOD checks it out.

