Can you guess what Nurses have in their pockets?

A Nationwide poetry competition is open to all New Zealanders in the first week of September.

Trish Harris’ new book of poems My Wide White Bed, plus dinner and movie tickets are the prizes and entries close on September 8.

The competition is being run by Landing Press Publications and Trish, who had a long hospital stay in 2001 and was confined to bed for six weeks.

“A friend gave me a journal and so I wrote down frustrations and fears, and I doodled in the journal.

“I wrote down what was happening around me, those words became the basis of that poetry collection,” says Trish.

She hopes the book will appeal to a general audience.

“Of course I’m really hoping that people who’ve had experience in hospital will recognise some of their experiences.

“There’s humorous poems in there, there’s serious poems. There are poems where I’ve taken a leap into the imagination.”

The competition is also being organised Adrienne Jansen, a tutor at Whitireia’s Creative Writing school, and Christine Ling and Margot Sorensen, who are both publishing students at Whitireia.

Adrienne says Trish is a poet, a writer and also a disability advocate.

“This collection of poems is rather unique because it came out of a long hospital stay she had several years ago.

“It has little anecdotes and observations of things that happened in the hospital ward.”

Christine says they are a team of six.

“Margot and I are the marketing side of things, but we’ve also handled the typesetting and the laying out of the book, working with the designer.

Margot says they are asking the entrants to send them a list of four items which could be found in a nurse’s pockets.

“Can be anything at all and they can be as crazy as they like.

“Email it to us (landingpressnz@gmail.com) and we will randomly pick the winner who will get dinner and movie tickets for two and a copy of the book, My Wide White Bed.”

Adrienne says the book is published by Landing Press, which is a new publisher based in Wellington.