LISTEN: Days too short for extra teaching required in languages
Sep 1st, 2017 | By Sapeer Mayron
A local principal is struggling to see merit in the National Party’s latest education policy announcement.
If re-elected, National is promising to spend $286 million raising maths achievement, and to introduce second language teaching in primary schools.
Primary School Principal’s Association President Liz Patara says she is not sure how they can accommodate the extra teaching.