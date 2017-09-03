You TubeFacebookTwitterflickrGoogle plus
Sunday, 03 September 2017 07:04 pm

LISTEN: Days too short for extra teaching required in languages

A local principal is struggling to see merit in the National Party’s latest education policy announcement.

If re-elected, National is promising to spend $286 million raising maths achievement, and to introduce second language teaching in primary schools.

Primary School Principal’s Association President Liz Patara says she is not sure how they can accommodate the extra teaching.

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Comments are closed.

Radio News

Where’s the funding for special needs education?

Wairarapa dams come at a cost says council

New Zealanders now have a say in data sharing

Cuba Dupa’s Brianne Kerr talks about her favourites.

    Want to be the next big radio star?