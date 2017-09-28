You TubeFacebookTwitterflickrGoogle plus
Thursday, 28 September 2017 11:11 pm

LISTEN: Subdued celebration for National in Rongotai

Sep 23rd, 2017 | By | Category: Latest News

Thin crowd at Penthouse Cinema for the National Party Rongotai function

Audible groans and quiet election coverage from cell phones fill the silence as the cinema screen goes dead on the Rongotai Electorate National Party function.

What started off as a relatively full crowd has dissipated into 18 loyal fans patiently waiting with MP Chris Finlayson to watch the results.

Despite results very quickly rising in Nationals favour around the country, the cinema is quiet and reflective, as RNZ coverage comes and goes.

Only a small crowd of Chris Finlayson’s most ardent backers remain at his Brooklyn function.

Sapeer Mayron reports.

