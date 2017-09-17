You TubeFacebookTwitterflickrGoogle plus
Sunday, 17 September 2017 06:31 pm

WATCH: Māori Language Week kicks off with Wellington parade

Yesterday kicked off the start of Māori Language Week, with thousands marching from Wellington’s Lambton Quay to the Civic Square in support of Te Reo.

Organised by Te Taura Whiri I Te Reo Māori (the Māori Language Commission), the 24-float parade was led by MC Stacey Morrison.

Kapa Haka performances and singing were all involved in celebrating this year’s Māori language theme, Kia ora Te Reo Māori (let the Māori language live).

 

